Jason Eric Blatter (January 23, 1973 – January 20, 2025)

Jason Eric Blatter, 51, passed away at his home in Rock Springs on January 20, 2025.

He was born on January 23, 1973 in Breckenridge, Minnesota the son of John and Beverly Blatter.

Jason graduated from the Rock Springs High School with the class of 1991 before joining the Army and training in Fitzsimmons Army Medical Base.

He worked for Blatter Construction for 19 years until his retirement.

Jason was a member of the Rock Springs Evangelical Free Church.

Cremation has taken place and graveside services with military honors will be held at a later date.

