Jason Eric Jones (August 18, 1979 – February 10, 2023)

Jason Eric Jones, 43, passed away Friday, February 10, 2023 at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was a resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming for the past 20 years and former resident of Fort Pierce, Florida

He was born August 18, 1979 in Stuart, Florida; the son of Glenn H. Jones and Judy C. Daigneau.

Mr. Jones attended schools in Fort Pierce, Florida and was a Fort Pierce High School graduate in 1997. He attended Indian River Community College.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

He was self-employed Technology Consultant for 25 years.

Mr. Jones enjoyed spending time with family especially his nieces and nephews; furthering his education; computers; target shooting and guns.

Survivors include his mother, Judy Masters and husband Stan of Rock Springs, Wyoming; father, Glenn Jones and wife Becky of Fort Pierce, Florida; two brothers, Bryce Jones and wife Dawn of Boca Raton, Florida; Logan Jones of Boston, Massachusetts; sister, Carly Beth Jones of Hackensack, New Jersey; grandmother, Dorothy Jones of Florida; aunt, Sissie Viccaro, five cousins, Brianna Viccaaro; Jodi Daigneau; Colton Viccaro; McKinna Martin; Gavin Martin; two nieces, Reagan Jones; Aryan Hindrickson two nephews, Cooper Jones; Aiden Jones.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents and paternal grandfather, one sister, Aubrey Carol Jones and one cousin, Danielle Martin.

Cremation will take place; no services will be conducted at his request.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.