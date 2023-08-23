Jason Jelaca (January 24, 1972 – August 17, 2023)

Jason Jelaca, 51, passed away on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Jason was born January 24, 1972 in Rock Springs, Wyoming; the son of Joseph Jelaca and Pamela Jelaca.

He was raised in Rock Springs, and graduated from Rock Springs High School in 1991. Jason worked as a Laboratory Technician at Solvay for the last 25 years.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

In 1994 he met Becky Thomas and her daughter Janessa. Although he and Becky parted ways, he felt blessed to be a part of both Janessa and her daughter Aria’s lives. Jason was also blessed with his bonus family, Billie Frandsen, Chris, Sarah and their daughter Mary Frandsen, Carl, Heidi and their son Isaac Frandsen, Travis Frandsen, Levi, Christy, Sean, and Kevin Rickert.

In 2012 Jason joined the F.O.E. Aerie 151 where he served on the board for several years. Jason enjoyed spending time with family, reading, being outdoors and would often be found drinking coffee and spending time with his friends at the Eagles.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Pam Jelaca, grandparents, Baker and Olga Jelaca, Donald McCay, and Bob and Shirley Morrissey.

He is survived by his sisters, Lisa (Pat) Hautala, and Kara Jelaca all of Rock Springs; aunts, Mary (Blain) Slagowski of Rock Springs; Loretta Mounts of Everett, Washington; and Charlotte Evans of Omaha, Nebraska; uncles, David Jelaca of Arizona; and Fred Bergamo of Etna, Wyoming; cousins, Ryan (Jeana) Slagowski of Rock Springs, and David “DJ” Jelaca of Arizona; nieces and nephews, Joey Simpson, Trevor, Hailey, and Abby Hautala all of Rock Springs, Ben (Carly) Hautala of Nevada, Brian (Kaite) Hautala of Idaho; and several great nieces and nephews.

The family respectfully requests donations be made in Jason’s memory to Hospice of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway Street, Suite 220, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

Cremation will take place; a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.