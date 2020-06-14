Jason Liam Rochatka-Carney (January 23, 1981 – June 6, 2020)

On June 6 2020, Jason Liam Rochatka-Carney passed away suddenly in Citrus Heights, Cali. He was the son of the late John J. Carney and Sonja A. Carney.

Jason was born January 23, 1981 in Winchester, Mass., the oldest of four children.

He was politically active and an activist who has left his mark on the world.

Jason leaves behind his wife, Samantha Carney; one son, Chase Carney; a daughter, Greenly Carney all of Louisiana, his daughter Ahrlynn Carney, mom Selena Fimbres of Sacramento, Cali., his loving companion, Sarah Fisher of Sacramento, Cali. He was the loving brother of Fred Rochatka-Carney and his wife Jennifer, daughter Arya of Las Vegas, Nev., sister Natalia Rochatka-Carney and husband Dave Knoefler, children Monique and Dominic all of Rock Springs.

He was proceeded in death by his father, John J. Carney, sister Natalie Jean Rochatka-Carney, maternal and paternal grandparents.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly asks you donate to any Veterans organization or homeless organization as those were two of his passions to work with.