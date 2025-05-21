Jason Paul Prudhomme (Nov. 16, 1972 – May 15, 2025)

Jason Paul Prudhomme, 52, passed away May 15, 2025 at Memorial Hospital of Sweatwater County in Rock Springs.

He was born November 16, 1972 in San Francisco, the son of David and Gail Prudhomme (Scott).

He was a jokester and made friends wherever he went. Jason was very passionate about his kids and the people he loved. He was very fond of the Grateful Dead, the 49ers, and enjoyed spending his free time gambling and driving trucks. Most of all, he loved his dog Dommy, (mamas) as he called her. That dog was his best friend and pride and joy.

Survivors include his step-mother Raylene Murdock; son Kylan Gentry (Shaylee); daughter Alicia Bexell (Carrson); brothers Dillan Prudhomme, Cody Prudhomme; nieces Kayden, Alliah, and Alyssa Prudhomme; as well as his grandchildren Blakelee and Kodi Bexell and River Gentry.

He was preceded in death by his parents David and Gail Prudhomme, grandparents Jim and Marion Scott, uncle Larry, as well as cousins Dusk and Jonathan.

Please join us for memorial services at 5 PM, Saturday, June 7, 2025 at Croydon Park 1290 N 6800 E Croydon, UT, 84018.

We want to thank everyone for the donations, love and support.

Condolences can be left at www.foxfh.com.