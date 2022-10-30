Jax Lee James (June 8, 2020 – October 21, 2022)

Jax Lee James was sunshine in human form. In his soft sweet voice he would say “pwease” and “tank you.” He adored his big brothers and wanted to do whatever they were doing. He loved to snuggle his “ma” and was his dad’s “mini me.” When he laughed it was with his whole body. His smile was as contagious and you could see everywhere he had been with his sticky little fingerprints. Jax was deeply loved and cherished by every member of his family and anyone who was lucky enough to know him.

Jax was born in Rock Springs, Wyoming to his loving parents; Kristina Lee Blount and Daniel Scott James on June 8, 2020. He passed away in his home on October 21, 2022.

Survivors include three brothers; Carter James, Luke Noland, and Billy Noland; sisters, Kimber James, Maddie Sheldon, and Miah Sheldon; all of Rock Springs; grandparents Billy and Sherri Blount of Rock Springs, Sheila and Jack Carson of Green River; great-grandparents, and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Jax was preceded in death by great-grandmother Glenna Lou Gieb, sister Marley Sheldon, and great-uncle William M. Searcy.

Cremation has taken place; a celebration of his life will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, November 4, at Restoration Ministries, 518 Elk Street, Rock Springs Wyoming. Anyone who loved or knew Jax is welcome to attend.

Jax’s life was a blessing and he shall never be forgotten.