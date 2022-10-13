Lyons Celebrate 60th Wedding Anniversary Today

ROCK SPRINGS — The family of Jay and Carolee Lyon are excited to announce the 60th wedding anniversary of their parents.

Jay Lyon and Carolee Valko were married on October 13, 1962 at Saint Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church with Father Manuel Cabrera officiating.

The couple have been blessed with three children, John, Rich and Jaelyn; three grandchildren, Melissa (Matt) Ward, Jaylee Lyon and Jimmy Knudson; and two great-granddaughters, Matti Jane and Sutton Joyce Ward.

We have enjoyed a lifetime of love and adventures together and look forward to many more celebrations.

Congratulations Mom and Dad! We Love You!