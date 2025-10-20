Jay Edward Lyon (August 5, 1938 - October 17, 2025).

Jay Edward Lyon, government affairs specialist, lobbyist and native of Rock Springs, passed away on Oct. 17, 2025 at the age of 87 surrounded by his wife and children.

Jay was born in Rock Springs, Wyoming on August 5, 1938 and married Carolee in Rock Springs on Oct. 13, 1962. Because of his love of country, Jay enlisted in the United States Navy in 1956 and served until 1960, when he was honorably discharged from service. He graduated from the University of Wyoming in 1969 with a Bachelors of Science Degree in Chemical Engineering and began his 38 year career at FMC. Jay was a devoted husband and best friend to Carolee; dedicated father to John, Rich and Jaelyn; loving grandfather to Melissa, Jaylee and Jimmy; and joyful great-grandfather to Mattie Jane and Sutton. His family was a constant source of happiness and pride.

He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and spending time at the summer home that he built with his own two hands. Jay was most at home in the mountains and his passion and appreciation for Wyoming’s great outdoors was passed on to his children and grandchildren. Jay believed in three things – God, country and family.

Jay was community-minded and greatly valued contributing his time to growing resources and programs for Wyoming. Among his involvement in Wyoming organizations, boards and groups – Jay served as chairman for the Wyoming State School Board of Education appointed by Gov. Freudenthal. He served and participated on the following boards: the Wyoming Community Foundation Board, Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County Board of Directors, Joint Powers and Water Board, Solid Waste Board District No. 1, Sweetwater County Planning and Zoning Committee, Star Transit Board, Sweetwater County Industrial Association, Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce Board, FMC Credit Union (Trona Valley Credit Union), Wyoming Lobby Association, Business Roundtable Education Sector, and the Legislative Service Office. Jay was also a 32nd degree Mason and active member of 50 years of the Rock Springs Masonic Lodge No. 12, and numerous other local organizations.

Known for his love of mentoring and connecting with Wyoming government officials, young leaders, businesspeople, attorneys, folks in industry but also your local rancher, carpenter or tradesman, Jay’s constant guidance and consultation will be greatly missed.

Jay will be remembered for the sparkle in his blue eyes and the presence of love, kindness and happiness he brought to every room.

Jay is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Carolee K. Lyon (Valko); his children, John Edward Lyon, Rich Lyon and Jaelyn Knudson; his grandchildren, Melissa J. Lyon and her husband Matthew Ward, Jaylee Lyon and Jimmy Knudson; his great-granddaughters, Mattie Jane Ward and Sutton Ward; his brother, L. Dean Lyon and wife Emily Lyon; one brother-in-law, Richard “Dick” Reiter; one sister-in-law, Sandy Valko; several cousins; and nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, John Edward Lyon and Lillian M. Olsen; one sister, Donna Maye Lankford (Lyon); one brother-in-law, John J. Valko; and one sister-in-law, Marjorie “Margie” Reiter.

The family would like to thank the staff at Memorial Hospital for their professional care. Special thanks to his physical therapist Garrett Hybarger of Rocky Mountain Home Care, who motivated Jay to push forward, and Vase Funeral Chapel, Kriste Vase Lev and her staff.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 27, 2025 at Vase Funeral Chapel, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs. Military Honors, Graveside Services and Interment will be in Rest Haven Memorial Gardens. Friends may call one hour prior to services.

The family respectfully requests donations be made to Jay’s favorite charity so that his legacy of generosity lives on through your thoughtful donation to Shriners Children’s Hospital, 1275 Fairfax Road, Salt Lake City, Utah 84103 – www.donate.shrinerschildrens.org.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.