Jay Frericks (Oct. 16, 1969 – April 29, 2025)

Jay Frericks, 55, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 29, 2025 in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

He was born October 16, 1969 in Minneapolis, Minnesota; the son of Denis Frericks and Marleece Kastenschmidt. Jay spent his life spreading joy and kindness to everyone he met.

Jay was a 30 year resident of Rock Springs, having also spent part of his life in Craig, Colorado. He was a proud 1989 graduate of Moffat County High School, where he formed many cherished friendships and memories.

Despite facing challenges due to his disability, Jay embraced life with a spirit of joy and resilience that inspired those around him. Jay had a deep love for music and found great enjoyment in watching WWE wrestling. He cherished moments spent with family and friends, who were the center of his world. His laughter and warmth will be deeply missed by all who had the fortune of knowing him.

Survivors include maternal grandmother Madonna Bonk of St. Paul, Minnesota; one brother, Jason Frericks, and his wife Jackie of Rock Springs; four sisters, Melinda Stenersen of Albert Lea, Minnesota, Terri Cullum and her husband Mike of Greenville, Wisconsin, Holly Ivers of Topeka, Kansas, and Nicole Churchwell and her husband David of Limon, Colorado. 14 nieces and nephews, 16 great nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Denis and Marleece Frericks; his brother, Vern Hansen; his brother-in-law, Steve Ivers; his sister, Dennelle Frericks who passed away in infancy.

Jay’s passing leaves a significant void in the hearts of his family and friends, but his legacy of love and laughter will live on.

Cremation will take place; a Celebration of Life will be conducted at a later date.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com

Jay’s family extends their gratitude for the support and kindness shown during this difficult time.

He will be remembered for his unfailing kindness, his infectious smile, and his unwavering love for those close to him.

His spirit will live on in the hearts of all who were blessed to know him.