Jay Paul Reed (March 27, 1937 – July 16, 2025)

With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Jay Paul Reed, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, who departed this world on July 16, 2025, in Rock Springs. He was born on March 27, 1937, in Woodruff, Utah, to Jesse James and Georgia Caroline (Golliher) Reed.

Jay lived a full and rich life, characterized by a deep love for his family and a passion for the great outdoors. He was a dedicated welder by trade, known for his craftsmanship and commitment to his work. But more than his profession, it was his role as a family man that defined him. Jay celebrated 62 years of marriage with his wife, Beverly Reed.

Jay is survived by his wife, Beverly, and their children: Jorita (Byron) Lockwood of Green River, Ronald (Edith) Reed of Rock Springs, Georgia Doroha of Rock Springs, Ellen (Jason) Medler of Rock Springs, and Geoffery (Lori) Reed of Cheyenne. He took immense pride in his grandchildren, Ky (Kristen) Doroha of Rock Springs, Sarah (Nathaniel) Knight of Green River, Lance Medler, Lucas Reed Medler and Paul Reed, as well as his precious great-grandson, Chasen Jay Doroha. Each of them carries a piece of Jay’s spirit and values forward into the world.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Jay’s life was rich with hobbies that brought him joy and fulfillment. He cherished hunting trips with his sons, camping adventures, and four-wheeling excursions that allowed him to immerse himself in nature. A gun hobbyist, he enjoyed the precision and skill involved in his interests, and his love for woodworking showcased his creative side. Sports cars fueled his passion for speed and adventure, but above all, Jay was a devoted animal lover, finding companionship and joy in the many cats he welcomed into his home.

He will be deeply missed by his family and friends, particularly as he was preceded in death by his parents, Jesse James and Georgia Caroline Reed, along with siblings Ethil Darlene Reed, James (Beatrice) Reed, Arlene (Edward) Maass, Winsor (Hazel) Reed, Florence (Albert) Watson, and Lloyd (Dora) Reed. The loss of his grandsons, Connor Joseph Medler and Maxwell Martin, weighs heavily on all of us, but their memories will forever be cherished.

As we celebrate Jay Paul Reed’s life, we remember a man who was a pillar of strength and love in our lives. His laughter, his kindness, and his unwavering dedication to his family and friends will forever resonate within our hearts. The family would also like to extend their gratitude to the Sweetwater County Memorial Hospital and Castle Rock Ambulance for the care they provided during Jay’s final hours.

Rest in peace, Jay. You will always be loved, forever missed, and never forgotten.

The family will honor Jay’s life with a celebration of life service on July 26, 2025, at 1 p.m. at Fox Funeral Home, 2800 Commercial Way in Rock Springs. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Jay’s memory to the Red Desert Humane Society, as a tribute to his love for animals and commitment to their wellbeing.

Condolences can be left for the family at www.foxfh.com.