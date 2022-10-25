Jayces Blatter to Complete Internship at RS Animal Control Shelter

Those ready to welcome Jayces Blatter to her internship are Interim Chief Bill Erspamer, Animal Control Officer Sarah Nichols, Animal Control Officer Candi Folks with adoptable dog Sharow, Jayces Blatter, Admin Assistant Kylie Adkinson, and Bernadine Craft from Sweetwater BOCES holding adoptable cat Peanut Butter.

ROCK SPRINGS — Rock Springs resident Jayces Blatter will be taking part in a very special internship at the Rock Springs Animal Control Shelter during the next several months.

Blatter was selected to complete a Sweetwater Board of Cooperative Educational Services (SBOCES) program that will include all aspects of animal care at the shelter.

She’ll learn about shelter management and animal care by helping staff with cleaning, feeding, adoptions, impounds, and all other aspects of shelter management, according to the press release.

“We look forward to working with Sweetwater BOCES and Jayces over the next several months,” the release states.

