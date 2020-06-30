Jayden DeLack (March 22, 1989 – June 19, 2020)

Jayden DeLack, 31, passed away June 19, 2020 at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was a former resident of Gillette, Wyoming.

Jayden was born on March 22, 1989 in Helena, Montana, the son of Dale and Vicki DeLack.

He attended schools in Montana and graduated with the Helena High School class of 2007. Jayden also attended WyoTech in Laramie, Wyoming.

He worked as a diesel mechanic for the Bridger Coal Company.

Jayden loved anything with an internal combustion engine. He loved life, working on heavy equipment, and spending time with his friends and family. He will be dearly missed by those who knew him.

Survivors include his parents Dale and Vicki Delack as well as his brother Brandon DeLack all of Helena, Montana.

Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

