Jaymin Wylie Riggs (January 16, 1997 – April 28, 2023)

Jaymin Wylie Riggs, 26, passed away on Friday, April 28, 2023 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was a resident of Rock Springs for the past four years and former resident of Walla Walla, Washington, and Touchet, Washington.

He was born January 16, 1997 in Walla Walla, Washington; the son of Jacob “Jake” Wylie and Karalyn “Kari” Spence.

Jaymin attended schools in Walla Walla, Washington, and was a 2015 graduate of Touchet High School. He attended Walla Walla Community College.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

He was the Owner/Operator of Riggs Trucking Services; a business he started with his father.

Jaymin deeply loved his family and was committed to them. He had a kind generous giving spirit; loved life and had a way of making you feel like you loved life too. He enjoyed driving truck; his friends; shooting; four wheeling; going on side-by-side rides; camping and taking his family on little expeditions. He lived life to the fullest.

Jaymin was a true blessing to this world and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Survivors include his parents, Jacob “Jake” Riggs and wife Elizabeth of Lubbock, Texas and Karalyn “Kari” Spence and companion Christopher Blake of Lubbock, Texas; his fiancé Mary Gunyan of Rock Springs, Wyoming; three sons, Alan Wylie Riggs of College Place, Washington, Oliver Jack Riggs of Rock Springs, Wyoming, Waylon Jacob Riggs of Rock Springs, Wyoming; three sisters, Bethani Dietz and husband Ryan of Port Orchard, Washington, Adrianne Dean and fiancé Derek Sones of Lubbock, Texas, Jillian Spence and companion Dauntay Woods of Lubbock, Texas; one brother, Koleson Berg of Lubbock, Texas; maternal grandmother, Sharlene Pickett of Lubbock, Texas; one aunt; four uncles; several cousins; nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Sue Riggs and one brother, Sean Dean.

Cremation will take place; a celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com