Jayson Glenwood Willis (July 23, 1981 – May 12, 2025)

Jayson Glenwood Willis, 43, a cherished husband, devoted father, and proud grandfather, peacefully passed away on Monday, May 12, 2025. He was a 15 year resident of Rock Springs and former resident of Oregon.

He was born on Thursday, July 23, 1981 in Oregon; the son of the man who stepped up to be a father Rowland Glenwood Chambers and Sharon Gail Willis. Jayson spent his formative years in Oregon, where he attended local schools and built the foundation for a life filled with love, adventure, and dedication.

Jayson was a talented wrecker operator, having spent three years working with the team at Krone Diesel and Towing. His commitment to his work was matched only by his passion for life, which included golfing, softball, bowling, and fishing. Whether he was enjoying the great outdoors or sharing stories with family and friends, Jayson lived life to its fullest and relished every moment.

He leaves behind his beloved wife, Ida LeeAnn Willis, one son, Junior Mathiason, both of Rock Springs; one step-son, Tyson Ault and his wife Emily of Maryland; one step-daughter, Brooklynn Barenz of Rock Springs; five brothers: Arnold Willis of California, Roland Chambers of Oregon, Adam Chambers of Oregon, Kyle Blackenship of Oregon, and Ricky Blankenship of Wyoming; one sister-in-law, Valerie Lynn Rasanen and husband Jeff. He was a proud grandpa to two beautiful grandchildren, Tobias and Theodore, who will forever cherish his memory.

Jayson was preceded in death by his mother, Sharon Gail Willis, and Roland Glenwood Chambers, the man who lovingly stepped up as a father figure in his life. His enduring spirit and unwavering devotion to his family and friends will remain an inspiration to all who knew him.

As a tow truck driver, a husband, a dad, and a grandpa, Jayson found immense pride and joy in his roles. He was happiest when surrounded by those he loved, always eager to spoil his wife and spend quality time with his son and friends.

Cremation has taken place; a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Family and friends are invited to leave condolences and share memories of Jayson at www.vasefuneralhomes.com

He will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him, yet his legacy of love and laughter will endure in the hearts of his family and friends forever.