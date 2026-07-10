JC Jacob’s Carpet One Award-Worthy Craftsmanship, Right Here in Rock Springs

“A place for the kids to slay dragons while the adults enjoy a drink? Now that’s what we call a basement. When a homeowner comes to us with a unique vision, we don’t just supply the flooring; we help bring the magic to life. For this space, we paired a plush carpet with a contoured tile transition that curves perfectly around the custom wood bar. It’s a good thing they called in the experts, because this type of transition involves some serious technical skill and attention to detail. We’re here to floor you, no matter how unique or imaginative your #flooringideas are!” – Carpet One National Office

That incredible project has earned national recognition, and it’s another example of the craftsmanship and attention to detail you’ll find right here at JC Jacob’s Carpet One in Rock Springs.

Whether you’re remodeling a single room or building your dream home, the experienced local team can help you find the perfect flooring for your style, budget, and lifestyle.

Shop a wide selection of:

Luxury Vinyl

Hardwood

Carpet

Laminate

Tile

Custom showers

Hunter Douglas blinds

JC Jacob’s Carpet One also offers:

✔ Free estimates

✔ Financing options

✔ Expert flooring installation

✔ Helpful flooring care and stain removal advice

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Visit the showroom:

1447 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, WY

Store Hours:

Monday-Friday: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Closed Sunday

307-352-9938

From creative custom projects to everyday flooring needs, JC Jacob’s Carpet One is proud to bring nationally recognized quality and hometown service to Southwest Wyoming.