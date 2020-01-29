Jean Gibbons (April 4, 1955 – January 25, 2020)

ROCK SPRINGS– Jean Gibbons, 64, passed away Saturday, January 25, 2020 at her home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. She was a resident of Rock Springs for 42 years, was a former resident of Minnesota, and stationed in Germany.

Jean was born on April 4, 1955 in Bloomfield, Nebraska; the daughter of Alvin Weidner and Mary Rockman-Weidner.

She attended schools in East Grand Forks, North Dakota and was a graduate of East Grand Forks High School. Ms. Gibbons also attended Western Wyoming Community College.

Jean worked at Western Wyoming Community College as a custodian for 26 years.

She married Wally Gibbons in February of 1977, and they later divorced.

Jean was a member of the Catholic Church.

She served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War Era.

Jean enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, fishing, traveling, spending time outdoors, and gambling.

Survivors include her companion; Jeff Braegger of Rock Springs, Wyoming, two sons; Casey and wife Christa of Chicago, Illinois, Aaron and Allison Gibbons of Rock Springs, Wyoming, four brothers; Bruce Weidner and wife Lauren of San Diego, California, Bill Weidner of Minnesota, Jim Weidner and wife Wendy of Minnesota, Dave Weidner of Minnesota, two sisters; Marge Yliniemi and husband Dan of Minnesota, Pat Sillerud and husband Van of Minnesota, five grandchildren; Jackson, Savannah, Dane, Isabella, Max, as well as several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, and one brother; Pete Weidner and wife Karen.

Following cremation, a Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 10 a.m., Friday, January 31, 2020 at Saints Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church, 633 Bridger Avenue, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Friends may call at the church one hour prior to services. Military Honors and inurnment will be held at the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.

