Jean Thompson (December 25, 1929 – August 30, 2025)

Jean Thompson passed away on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, at the age of 95. It was appropriate that she passed on Labor Day weekend because she diligently labored throughout her life for family, friends, and her community. She was a fan of ‘to do’ lists that always included working in her yard, in her home, and especially, in her kitchen. Hospitality was her gift. Food was her love language. Her ‘always-happy’ demeanor, her ginger cream scones, biscotti, and potica pulled many family members and friends out of the ‘blues’.

Through the years, hundreds gathered in her home or in her beloved gazebo to partake of her generosity. Jean’s love was given unconditionally. Many were those who came to call her ‘”Grandma Jean.” She always said, “Do as much as you can, for as many as you can, as well as you can, for as long as you can.” Her life was spent putting the needs of others before herself. She was welcoming of all nationalities and languages, often turning her home into a cultural melting pot by hosting students from all over the world.

Jean was a Christmas baby, born on a ranch in Baca County, Colorado. She had the grit that grew, in part, from the great depression, and the ‘Dust Bowl’ that hit her family very hard. However, she built joy into her circumstance even in her years of residency at Sage View Care Center. Although she was admirably humble, she loved to talk, often using her sharp wit to carry conversations.

A graduate of Point Loma High School in San Diego, CA, she later earned a teaching certificate from Kansas State Teaching College. Shortly after WWII ended, she met and married Paul Thompson, in Aztec, New Mexico. Now a “stay-at-home” mom, the Thompsons moved to Rock Springs, in 1960. She returned to work at Rock Springs High School library. She was then hired by the Rock Springs Public Library in 1975 and retired as head librarian in 1987.

Although her library work was important to her, Jean considered her family her greatest accomplishment. Her devotion extended, of course to her grandchildren, who cherish the memories of “never boring sleep-overs” at Grandma’s. Her esteem-boosting advice to her grandchildren are words of wisdom that they still lean on today.

Jean transitioned from her retirement to being a full-time caregiver when she moved her mother, at age 99, into her home for two and a half years.

Jean was a devout Christian and longtime member of Rock Springs Evangelical Free church. Her cherished church family became an integral part of her life.

Jean was predeceased by her parents, her husband, her siblings and her beloved granddaughter Amber. She is survived by her four children, ten grandchildren, and seventeen great-grandchildren.

The family respectfully requests donations be made in her memory to The Wyoming Wildlife Federation, 669 Main Street, Lander, Wyoming 82520

A celebration of life will be conducted at 1 pm Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025 at Rock Springs Evangelical Free Church, 125 Firestone Road, Rock Springs.

Jean’s family greatly appreciates the compassionate staff at Sage View who helped us all through trying times.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.