Jeanette Austin Leonard (January 25, 1943 – November 28, 2022)

Jeanette Kay Leonard was born January 25, 1943, in Green River, WY to Ira A. Austin and Juanita Murphy. She passed on November 28, 2022, in Denver, CO, due to kidney cancer, two months prior to her 80th birthday.

She was preceded in death by her three children, Angela K. Martin, Edward Lee Martin, Vance Jamison Miller, her parents Ira A. Austin, Juanita Murphy Julius, stepmother Frances Baker Austin, her siblings Ruth Mary Doty, Norris Roy Austin, Shirlee Wood, & David Austin.

She is survived by four grandchildren, Austin Jamison Miller & wife Jesse, David Lee Martin, Nicole Vanek, Amber Martin Freking, several great grandchildren, three sisters Jeanie Roe, Barb Stanfield, Bonnie Bigolin, cousins Ron Sapp & Irene Latinis and dear friends Dorene Dana & Judy Peterson.

Family and friends may join us in a casual service at Riverview Cemetery in Green River, WY on Sat. September 23, 2023, at 2 p.m. in a dual service for both Jeanette and her daughter Angela.