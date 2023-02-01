Jeanette Davis (March 4, 1955 – January 29, 2023)

Jeanette Davis, 67, passed away January 29, 2023 at Rocky Mountain Care in Evanston, WY.

She was born on March 4, 1955 in Hoboken, New Jersey, the daughter of William (Bill) Henderson and Gloria Henderson(Welch).

She graduated from Valley High School in Las Vegas, NV with the class of 1973.

Jeanette enjoyed spending her time with family and friends, going to the movies, and vacationing. She also liked playing games, going out to lunch with friends, and sci-fi tv shows and movies. She was a hard worker and dedicated her life to her kids.

Survivors included her son William Davis; daughters Amber Davis, Jessica Davis, all of Rock Springs, WY; brothers Kenneth Henderson of Granola, KS, Gene Henderson of Sanida, IA; and grandchild Marcus Burton.

She was preceded in death by her parents William and Gloria Henderson.

Funeral services will be held at 12 pm, Thursday, February 2, 2023 at Fox Funeral Home, 2800 Commercial Way, Rock Springs, WY. A viewing will be held one hour prior to services.

Interment will take place in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.

Condolences may be left at www.foxfh.com.