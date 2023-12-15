Jeanette “Jan” Johnson (October 5, 1929 – December 11, 2023)

Jeanette (Jan) Johnson left his earth to her Eternal Home with her Savior on Monday, Dec. 11, 2023. She was 94 years old.

Jan was born Oct. 5, 1929 in Lakeville, Minnesota. She was the youngest of 11 children of Jensine and Amarius Nielsen. Jan married Marlin Johnson in 1956. They were married for over 67 years. Jan and Marlin resided in Prescott Valley, Arizona. Prior to moving to Arizona, they were long term residents of Green River, Wyoming.

Survivors include her husband Marlin, daughter Rachel (David) Warme of Annandale, Virginia, son Marcus (Sandi) Johnson of Lathrop, Missouri, and son Brooks (Nancy) Johnson of Green River, Wyoming. They have five grandchildren, Emily Johnson, Timothy Johnson, Michael Warme, Jensine (Sina) Warme, and Sarah Warme. Also four step granddaughters Lorri Laughlin, Michelle Boggs, Hannah Smith, and Chelsea Talbot.

Jan was truly a Proverbs 31 woman.

Proverbs 31: 25-31 When she speaks, her words are wise, and she gives instruction with kindness. She carefully watches everything in her household and suffers nothing from laziness. Her children stand and bless her.

At her request, no services will be held.