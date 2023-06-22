Jeanette Marie Carroll (December 15, 1961 – June 21, 2023)

Jeanette Marie Carroll, 61, passed away peacefully at her home in Green River, Wyoming on June 21, 2023 surrounded by her loving family. Jeanette had been fighting a courageous battle with cancer.

She was born December 15, 1961 in Newberg, OR. She was the daughter of Michael and Herta Carroll.

Jeanette attended high school at Natrona County High School in Casper, WY.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

She enjoyed spending time with her family and lavishing all her love on her grandchildren. They lovingly referred to her as Nana. Her interests included complex remodeling projects, creating and growing amazing gardens and cooking for everyone. She enjoyed camping and fishing with all the kids, taking her dog, Bart, for runs and learning Bible truths. She studied with Jehovah Witness and knows she’ll be asleep in death until Jehovah resurrects her.

Jeanette is survived by her two daughters Jessica Setzer, Erika Hill of Green River; friend and ex-husband Rodney Hill of Green River; six grandchildren Sydra Herman, Damon Herman, Maliki Punches, Kaiden Hill, Aalyiah Byrd of Green River, Austin Martinez of Rock Springs; mother Herta Carroll of Spring Creek, NV; sister Julie Carroll of Spring Creek, NV; brothers James Carroll of Green River, Michael Jr. Carroll and wife Debbie of Ogden, UT, Patrick Carroll and wife Andrea of Rock Springs, and Bryan Carroll of St. Helen, OR.

She was preceded in death by her son, Joseph Herman of Thayer, Missouri and her father, Michael Carroll Sr. of Spring Creek, NV.

Memorial services will be at 1 p.m., Saturday, July 8, 2023 at Fox Funeral Home, 2800 Commercial Way, Rock Springs, WY.

Condolences for the family can be left at www.foxfh.com.