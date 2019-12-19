Jeanne (Brinton) McLain (February 11, 1937 – December 9, 2019)

DENVER, Colorado — The world has lost a beautiful soul. Born on February 11, 1937, in the small town of Lyman, Wyoming, Jeanne (Brinton) McLain passed away on December 9, 2019 in Denver, Colorado where she had lived the past 50 plus years. She enjoyed the many years she worked in the bridal business and serving in her church. Jeanne was full of generosity and compassion and had a great love for all her family members. She had a wonderful sense of humor and was uplifting to those around her. She will be missed dearly. She is survived by her children Stacey Jones, Douglas (Lia) McLain, and Michelle (Michael) Kolacz, as well as eight grandchildren and two great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Edwin McLain Jr., as well as her parents and four siblings.

Services will be held on Friday, December 20, 2019 at 9227 West Dartmouth Place, Lakewood, Colorado 80227 at 11 am. There will not be a viewing, but a time to meet with the family at 10 am. Interment will be in Lyman, Wyoming, on December 21, 2019 at 12:00 noon under the direction of Fox Funeral Home, Rock Springs, Wyoming.

The family has kindly suggested red poinsettias as the choice of flower if anyone wishes to donate flowers.