Jeanne Kindzierski (May 30, 1933 – October 25, 2019)

GREEN RIVER — Jeanne Kindzierski, 86, passed away Friday, October 25, 2019 at her home in Green River, Wyoming surrounded by her family. She was a resident of Green River for the past 48 years and is a former resident of Carteret, New Jersey.

Mrs. Kindzierski was born on May 30, 1933 in Perth Amboy, New Jersey; the daughter of Leon Regal and Aniela Bonk.

She attended schools in Perth Amboy, New Jersey and was a 1951 graduate of Perth Amboy High School. Mrs. Kindzierski also attended Western Wyoming Community College where she obtained an Associates’ of Arts Degree.

Jeanne married William P. Kindzierski on June 12, 1955 in Carteret, New Jersey; he preceded her in death on September 22, 2010 in Rock Springs.

Mrs. Kindzierski was an Administrative Assistant for the Sweetwater School District #2 for ten years, until her retirement in 1991.

She was a member of the Phi Beta Kappa chapter for Western Wyoming Community College and spent time on a bowling league.

Survivors include one son; Will J. Kindzierski of Green River, Wyoming, one daughter; Joan Calkins and husband Randy of Green River, Wyoming, one sister; Joan Kobler of Green River, Wyoming, three grandchildren; Trent Williams, Trudy Cox and husband Jordan, Tessa Williams, and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and one sister; Dolores Regal.

The family respectfully requests donations in Jeanne’s memory be made to Hospice of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway Street, Suite. 220, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

Following cremation, A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 10:00 A.M. Thursday, October 31, 2019 at Immaculate Catholic Church, 900 Hitching Post Drive, Green River, Wyoming. A Vigil Service with Rosary will be conducted at 7:00 P.M. Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at the church. Inurnment will be at the Riverview Cemetery. Friends may call at the church on Wednesday one hour prior to the Rosary and again at the church on Thursday one hour prior to Mass.

