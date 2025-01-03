Jeanne Mason (April 30, 1943 – December 27, 2024)

Jeanne Mason, 81, passed away Friday, Dec. 27, 2024 at Deer Trail Assisted Living in Rock Springs. She was a resident of Rock Springs and former resident of Cheyenne and Laramie.

She was born April 30, 1943 in Rock Springs; the daughter of Emmett E. Menghini and Hazel Mattonen Menghini.

Jeanne attended schools in Rock Springs and was a 1961 graduate of Rock Springs High School.

She married Glenn Dee Mason August 5, 1961 in Rock Springs. He preceded her in death November 16, 2018.

She worked for Sweetwater County School District No. 1 for 28 years and retired in 2006 as a secretary at Northpark Elementary School.

Jeanne was a member of the Holy Spirit Catholic Church, loved raising her children and spending time with family and friends especially her mother and sisters.

Survivors include her son, Rick Mason of Omaha, Nebraska; four sisters, Patricia “Pat” Johnson and husband David of Cheyenne, Annette Johnson and husband Robert “BJ” of Rock Springs, Dorothy Bonomo and husband Gary of Rock Springs, Lynn Hay and husband Keith of Rock Springs; one granddaughter Cassandra Mason of Henderson, Nevada; one great-grandson Rory James Mason; several cousins, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents Emmett E. and Hazel Menghini; husband Glenn Mason; two sons, Jim Mason, and Paul Mason; and two sisters who died in infancy.

The family respectfully requests donations be made in Jeanne’s memory to Holy Spirit Catholic School Fund, 116 Broadway, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

Cremation will take place and a celebration of life will be conducted at a later date.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.