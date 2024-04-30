Jeanne Starkey (September 26, 1942 – April 27, 2024)

Jeanne Starkey, 81, of Riverton, WY passed away at the Help for Health Hospice Home on April 27, 2024.

Jeanne Ruth Homan was born on September 26, 1942, in Denver, Colorado. She was the oldest child of Leonard Bernard and Sylvia Ruth (Naylor) Homan. Jeanne graduated from Wheatridge high school and attended Casper College; later living in Worland, Wyoming, Gillette, Wyoming, Rock Springs, Wyoming, and in Riverton, Wyoming to be close to her daughter.

Jeanne married Richard John Beaver, and together they had three children, and later divorced. She then married Dave West, and Glenn Starkey, her late husband.

Jeanne enjoyed bowling, shooting at trap clubs, boating, camping, pheasant hunting with her dogs, crocheting, sewing, and gold panning when wintering in Yuma, AZ, with her husband Glenn Starkey. Together, Jeanne and Glenn restored a 1967 Nova SS, taking it to numerous car shows. Jeanne had outstanding talents in all her activities, always winning trophies and tournaments.

Jeanne is survived by her son Virgil (Cynthia) Beaver of Gillette, Wyoming and their children Megan Beaver (Daniel Logan), and Samantha (Kevin) Barry; John (Janet) Beaver’s children Wesley John Beaver and Jade Beaver, daughter Connie (Ron) Hoffman of Riverton, Wyoming, and their children Candy (Ben) Bonella, and their children Cami and Brody; Naomi Ruth (Weston) Burgess, and their children Dawn, Sharon, and KJ; Ricky Hoffman; brother Robert “Bob” (Karen) Homan of Illinois and their three children and grandchildren; stepchildren Michelle Spencer, three children and four grandchildren; Jason Starkey and Danae Counts, their son Trayden; several other step children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren, and her loving companion, Abby, her silver lab.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Leonard and Sylvia Homan; son Richard “John” and Janet Beaver, sister Kathy Nored; and former husbands Richard Beaver, Dave West, and Glenn Starkey.

Graveside services will be 1 p.m. on Thursday, May 2, 2024 at the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery in Rock Springs.

Online condolences may be made at TheDavisFuneralHome.com.

Services under the direction of Davis Funeral Home, Crematory, and Monuments.