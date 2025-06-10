Jeff ‘Bodeen’ Clark Muller (Jan. 19, 1961 – June 4, 2025)

Jeff ‘Bodeen’ Clark Muller, 64, passed away surrounded by his family Wednesday, June 4, 2025 at Saint Marks Hospital in Murray, Utah. He was a three-year resident of Roosevelt, Utah and former longtime resident of Rock Springs.

He was born January 19, 1961 in Merkle, Texas; the son of Donald Carl Muller and Eva Inez Hickman.

Bodeen attended schools in Cuba City, Wisconsin.

He married the love of his life Teresa ‘Terri’ Trujillo April 30, 2004 in Rock Springs.

Bodeen worked as a truck driver for 40 years including; Savage Trucking, Flying J, Arrow Car Transportation, and Moneyhun Welding Sales and Services. He also worked as a bouncer for Haddocks.

He enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson, gardening and socializing with his friends and family.

Survivors include his wife Teresa Muller of Roosevelt, Utah; three step-daughter, Emmy Trujillo, Katie Trujillo, and Jennifer Trujillo all of Rock Springs; one brother, James Carl Muller and wife Brenda of Marion, Arkansas; one sister, Jan Haapala and husband Arvid of Rock Springs; one nephew, Chris Muller; three nieces, Sarah Muller of Marion, Arkansas, Amy Cox and companion Jason of Crystal River, Florida, and Jennifer Zimmerman and husband Richie of Rock Springs; lifelong friend since 1978, John Keller and wife Robin of Riverton.

He was preceded in death by his parents and maternal grandparents, Leo C. and Eula B. Morse

Cremation will take place; no services will be conducted at his request.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com