Jeffrey Adam Wilson (April 9, 1977 – February 19, 2025)

Jeffrey Adam Wilson, 47, passed away on February 19, 2025 in Jamestown from injuries sustained in a tragic automobile accident, with employee Katherine (Deja) Franklin (32).

Jeffrey (Jeff), was born April 9, 1977 in Murray, Utah to loving parents Steven and LeeAnn Wilson.

Jeff spent the majority of his childhood in Rock Springs and was raised there with his two older brothers, Matthew and Kevin, and one beloved younger sister, Kristen. Jeff graduated high school from Rock Springs High School with the class of 1995 before serving a mission in Seoul, South Korea for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

On August 8, 1998, Jeffrey married the love of his life, Kimberly June Killpack in the Salt Lake City Temple, Utah. They spent 26 beautiful years together and raised four children: Erika, Sarah, Christopher, and Nicole. Together Jeffrey and Kimberly attended school at the University of Wyoming, followed by an incredible journey to southern California, where Jeff obtained his doctorate in optometry from the Southern California College of Optometry (SCCO) in 2005. In the year following his graduation, Jeff and his family moved to Gilbert, Arizona where he practiced optometry.

In the summer of 2006, Jeff and his family moved to Green River where he began his optometry practice, Desert View Eye Care. Dr. Wilson cared incredibly deeply about his patients and staff, as well as the Green River and Rock Springs communities. He was an avid supporter of the Green River High School Wolves Athletics programs and loved attending his children’s sporting events.

In his free time, Jeff could be found spending time with his family, working in his shop, mountain biking, ATV-ing, golfing, competing in triathlons, camping, playing the piano, enjoying science-fiction novels and movies, watching Wyoming football and basketball, and researching cars and trucks. Jeffrey remained an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints throughout the entirety of his life and served his church community as a Bishop, High Councilman, Elders Quorum President, and Youth Leader. He was a man of faith who loved his family, his children, and his savior. He was a good and kind man who truly cared for others and will be dearly missed by all those who had the great pleasure of knowing him.

Jeff is preceded in death by his father Steven Wilson, grandparents Richard and Phyllis Wilson, aunt Lauren Wilson Martinez, cousin Alexis Martinez, and grandpa Richard Mitchell.

He is survived by his wife Kimberly Wilson of Green River; mother LeeAnn Wilson of Rock Springs; son Christopher Jeffrey Wilson (18); daughters, Erika June Ferrell (23), Sarah Ann Wilson (21), Nicole Lynn Wilson (16); son-in-law Russell Ferrell (24), all of Green River; brothers Matt Wilson and Tony of Laguna Niguel, California; Kevin Wilson and Andrea of Orem, Utah; sister Kristen Millecam and Nathan of Logan, Utah; brother-in-laws Aaron Killpack (Kimberly), Byron Killpack (Allison), Alma Killpack (Candace), Jeff Killpack (Stephanie), Nathan Killpack (Brynn), Jared Killpack (Danielle), and Joe Killpack (Stacie); sister-in-law Misty Killpack; father-in-law and mother-in-law Gary and Barbara Killpack; grandmother Maurine Mitchell, aunts Peggy Gunnell (Todd), Judy Ausick (Jim); uncle John Wilson (Ingrid); nieces and nephews, Joseph, Samuel, Ryan, Abby, Conner, Spencer, Natalea, Brydnn, McKinley, Travyn, Kaleb, Braden, Katheryn, Payton, Cameron, Emma, Kolten, Cayden, Jason, Jacksen, Lillie, Kambree, Tucker, Tyson, Kyle, Bryce, Katelynn, Hailey, Olivia, Sophia, Mitchell, Charlotte, Isaias (Yaya), and David; as well as many loved cousins.

Jeff, you were a loving son, dear friend, and beloved husband and father. We will miss you immensely. You have always been someone we could count on in times of need or comfort. Thank you for sharing your brilliant light with everyone around you. We will forever keep you in our hearts until we meet again.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, February 27, 2025 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 120 Shoshone, Green River. A viewing will be held from 6-8 p.m., Wednesday, February 26, 2025, also at The Latter-day Saints church.

Graveside services and interment will take place in the Riverview Cemetery, Green River.

Condolences for the family can be left at www.foxfh.com.