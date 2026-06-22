Jeffrey Allan Paxton (March 2, 1966 – June 15, 2026)

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Jeffrey Allan Paxton, a beloved son, husband, father, grandfather, and friend, who passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by the love of his family, in Green River, on Monday, June 15, 2026 at the age of 60. Born on March 2, 1966 in Rock Springs, Jeff was the cherished son of Fredrick Evan Paxton and Margaret Alice LeMasters, and stepson of Gary Finley.

Jeff was a lifelong resident of Green River, where he graduated from Green River High School in 1984. Shortly thereafter, on August 23, 1985, he married his high school sweetheart, Gaylynn “Lynn” Batey, in his hometown of Green River. Together, they built a wonderful life and raised three beautiful daughters.

A dedicated businessman, Jeff was the proud owner and operator of the Green Gander Bar in Green River, a local cornerstone where he spent over two decades fostering friendships and welcoming countless patrons throughout the years. Jeff found joy in the simple things that made life meaningful. An outdoorsman at heart, he loved camping, fishing, hunting, hiking, going to the lake, snorkeling, taking his dogs for a run on dirt roads, and soaking up the sun. He was the definition of a “do it yourself” kind of guy who enjoyed tackling projects that kept his hands busy and his mind engaged. A man of diverse interests, he enjoyed playing in pool and dart leagues, spending time with his beloved animals, and working on vehicles.

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Above all else, Jeff was a family man. His greatest pride and deepest love belonged to his wife of 40 years, Lynn, with whom he shared a life filled with love, laughter, and countless memories. He was a devoted father to his daughters and “Papa” to his grandchildren. He loved watching them grow, creating memories they will carry with them forever, and coaching and supporting them in sports and all the activities in which they were involved in. His love for them was boundless, and his influences will continue to guide them throughout their lives.

Those who knew Jeff will remember his strong work ethic and loyalty. He was also a man of strong convictions. Jeff could be stubborn at times, but he stood up for what he believed in, remained true to his values, and never hesitated to speak his mind or defend the people he loved. Whether you agreed with him or not, you always knew where he stood, and he was respected for that. He will be missed beyond words, loved beyond measure, and remembered forever.

Jeff is survived by his devoted wife, Lynn Paxton, and their three daughters: Heather Phillips and husband Nick, Caley Paxton, and Kimberly Paxton, all of Green River. He is also survived by his step-father, Gary Finley; sister, Kasey Ryan and her wife Dixie of Colorado Springs, Colorado, as well as his adored grandchildren: Brookelyn, Kinley, Xavier, Ethan, Lily, and Michael. His family extends to several aunts, cousins, nieces, and nephews who will forever cherish the memories they shared with him.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Alice Finley; his father, Fred Paxton; and his maternal and paternal grandparents, whom he cherished deeply.

In honoring Jeff’s wishes, cremation will take place. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

In honor of Jeff’s memory and the love he had for his family, memorial donations may be made to the PKS Kids Foundation at PKS Kids, PO Box 12211 Green Bay, WI 54307 or online at https://www.pkskids.net/donate.

Condolences and tributes may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.

Though our hearts are broken, we find comfort in knowing that the love Jeff gave, the lessons he taught, and the memories created will remain with us forever. He may be gone from our sight, but he will never be gone from our hearts.