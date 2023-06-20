Jeffrey “Jeff” Lee Moses (June 25, 1958 – June 17, 2023)

Jeffrey “Jeff” Lee Moses, 64, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at his side at his home Saturday, June 17, 2023. He was a resident of Rock Springs for 44 years and former resident of Upper Sandusky, Ohio. He died following a courageous battle with cancer.

He was born June 25, 1958 in Upper Sandusky, Ohio; the son of Vernon Lee Moses and Shirley Ann Moore.

Mr. Moses attended schools in Sandusky and was a 1976 graduate of Upper Sandusky High School.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

He married the love of his life Diana Lori Sloan December 10, 1988 in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Mr. Moses worked for Simplot for 15 years and retired December 6, 2021 as a heavy equipment operator.

He loved spending time with his wife, daughter and grandchildren; they were his whole world. Jeff and his wife were everything to each other and didn’t spend time apart except for work. Jeff enjoyed camping; side-by-side rides; boating; being a social butterfly and making lots of memories with family and friends.

Survivors include his wife of 34 years, Diana Lori Moses of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one daughter, Keely Moses and life partner Mario Salazer of Rock Springs, Wyoming; his mother, Shirley Ann Terrell; one sister, Brenda Blankenship of Upper Sandusky, Ohio; three grandchildren, Lexi Moses, Parker Hayes, and Felix Salazer; one uncle, Richard Moore; many relatives from Upper Sandusky, Ohio; several cousins; nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his son, Michael Moses; his father, Vernon Lee Moses; step father, Malcom Terrell.

Cremation will take place; a celebration of life will be conducted at 3 p.m. Saturday, July 1, 2023 at Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie #151, 211 B Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

The family respectfully requests donations be made in Jeff’s memory to Trona Valley Credit Union FBO for Jeff Moses, 2640 Foothill Boulevard, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com