Jeffrey Law Krueth (August 15, 1973 – April 24, 2023)

Jeffrey Law Krueth, 49, passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, April 24, 2023. He was a lifelong and proud resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Jeff was born on August 15, 1973 in Rock Springs, Wyoming: the son of Gale and Carl Krueth.

Growing up in Rock Springs, Jeff enjoyed all things outdoors; especially riding his dirt bike. He loved to fish, camp, and cause all sorts of mischief, which is how he got the nickname “Lawless.”

He really loved to live his life on the edge; always seeking the next thrill. In his down time he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, drawing, and working on his pride and joy, “Big Red” a 1986 Chevy K10. In his professional life, Jeff was employed at Black Butte Coal where he worked alongside a dragline as a Dragline Dozer Operator and a Dragline Oiler.

He eventually made his way to Bridger Coal Company working as an Explosion Tech, where he enjoyed operating heavy equipment and blowing s— up.

Survivors include his three daughters, his mother Gale Krueth of Rock Springs; three sisters Mandi Bates and husband Jeff of Rock Springs, Crissy Daken of Brainerd, Minnesota, Corie Bell and husband Josh of Rock Springs; one brother Kyle Krueth and wife Mandy of Rock Springs; as well as several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Hale and Dorothy Law and father, Carl Krueth, whom he missed dearly.

A celebration of life will be posted and held at a later date and a “Kruise for Krueth” down the drag will take place after the celebration.

Jeff always wanted to fly. We know he’s flying high with Dad now. Forever Lawless. Let ‘er eat!

Condolences for the family can be left at www.foxfh.com.