Jeffrey Scott Dunker (May 29, 1983 – February 9, 2020)

Jeffrey Scott Dunker, who was born May 29, 1983, in Evanston, Wyo., grew up in Rock Springs, Wyo., and later moved to Duluth, Minn., went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, February 9, 2020, in Duluth, Minn.

He fought a very short, hard life against epilepsy, but never let it define who he was even though it was a big part of him.

Jeffrey is survived by the main loves of his life, his daughters; Ruby Rain, Ivy Isabella, and Scarlett Rose. He’s also survived by his mother; Tammy Pellman of Two Harbors, Minn., father; Robert (Rhonda) Dunker of Royal Palm Beach, Fla., brothers; Christopher (Jennifer) Dunker of Duluth Minn, Pete (Erin) Dunker of Two Harbors, Minn., Nicholas Dunker of Evanston, Wyo., sister; Amanda (Nick) Hudson of Esko, Minn., step siblings; Jamie (Seth) Pellman of Two Harbors, Minn., Jillian (Leif) Staffon of Two Harbors, Minn., Julia (Jon) Pellman of Two Harbors, Minn., Sierra Slagowski of Royal Palm Beach, Fla., and Zach Birch of Rock Springs, Wyo.

Jeffrey graduated from LSC in Duluth, Minn., with a degree in welding and really enjoyed his work.

He had the kindest, sweetest heart. He would give the shirt off his back to anyone who needed it.

He loved fishing and the outdoors and would go any opportunity he got.

He loved spending time with his family and friends.

He loved the Pittsburgh Steelers, and was an avid artist and enjoyed drawing.

We Will Always Love and Miss You!

A celebration of Jeff’s life will be announced at a later date.