Jennifer A. Nielsen Visiting Sweetwater County Libraries

SWEETWATER COUNTY — New York Times bestselling author Jennifer A. Nielsen will be visiting Lincoln Middle School and Rock Springs Junior High next week.

Nielsen’s visit begins with presentations at Lincoln Middle School May 13 at 6 p.m. Students between grades three and eight will attend one of two presentations with Nielsen during the school day. There will be a book signing at the end of the event.

Nielsen will be at Rock Springs Junior High May 14 and 15. The WY-BILT Literacy Grant and Rock Springs Junior High are teaming up with Rock Springs Historical Museum to create a walk-through historical presentation. Students from Sweetwater County School District No. 1, will be in attendance for the walk-through presentation and will see how historical facts and local history can influence and inspire creative writing. On May 14, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. the public is invited to a family engagement event where families can meet the author, attend a book signing, and walk through the history piece in the gym.

Nielsen lives in Utah and won the Whitney Award in 2013 for best middle-grade fiction for her book “The False Prince.” Other pieces she’s written include “A Night Divided,” “Resistance,” and “Words on Fire.”

“It’s always exciting to bring authors into the community. It’s a great way to connect kids with literacy,” Library System Director Lindsey Travis said. “Nielsen is a fantastic speaker and her books provide great insight into history through a youth perspective—they really resonate with the kids.”