Jennifer Alvariza (November 21, 1974 – September 11, 2018)

VALRICO, Florida– Jennifer Lynne Alvariza , 43, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, September 11, 2018 at her home in Valrico, Florida of a sudden illness.

Jennifer was born in Denver ,Colorado on November 21, 1974 to Patricia J. & Charles K. Jones. She attended schools in Rock Springs, Wyoming. She worked several jobs in Rock Springs and had really enjoyed her 3 years at Smith’s Food & Drug before she left for Florida.

She married her soul mate & love of her life Louis Alvariza May 25, 2012 in Rock Springs Wyoming. They moved to Florida July 24, 2015.

Jennifer worked as a full specialist at Divine Design Salon & Spa in Valrico.

Jennifer loved the outdoor Florida life with no snow & all of the entertainment and recreation which she shared with Louis and her pup Rocky. They took advantage of access to Disney World and the many ocean side related amenities in Florida.

Jennifer is survived by her husband Louis; son Jared Hughes and wife Makaila of Buffalo, Wyoming; daughter Jade Hughes of Cheyenne, Wyoming; two grandchildren Jameson & Hayden of Cheyenne, Wyoming; parents Patricia & George Camis of Rock Springs, Wyoming and Charles Jones of Green River, Wyoming; two brothers Kenneth ( Jody) Jones & Steven (Rosita ) Jones of Cheyenne, Wyoming; and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Services will be held Wednesday, September 19, 2018 from 3-5 pm at Southern Funeral Care, 10510 Riverview Dr, Riverview, FL 33578.

Condolences can be sent to their home at 4142 Yellowwood Dr. Valrico, FL 33954.