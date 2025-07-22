Jennifer 'Jenny' Colleen Holdaway Hansen (January 9, 1975 - July 12, 2025).

Jennifer “Jenny” Colleen Holdaway Hansen, 50, passed away on July 12, 2025 at her home in Craig, Colorado.

She was born on January 9, 1975, in American Fork, Utah, the daughter of Stephen and Jacqueline Holdaway.

Jennifer graduated high school in American Fork with the class of 1993.

Jenny spent much of her life in Wyoming and Colorado, where she found peace in the outdoors and joy in simple things. She had a passion for photography, crafting, and riding dirtbikes. She always embracing hands-on creativity and adventure. Though her life had its challenges, one thing was certain: her grandchildren brought her genuine happiness, and they loved her dearly. Jenny will be remembered for her unique spirit and the moments she shared with those closest to her.

Survivors include her parents Stephen and Jacqeline Holdaway of Utah; sons Steven Hansen and Jacob Cobia, both of Wyoming; daughter Jessi Herman, also of Wyoming; sisters Halie King, Shantel Jones, and Swazie Fowkes; beloved grandchildren Piper Boudra, Rhett Boudra, Theodore Herman, Kayleigh Wilson, Chloee Cobia, and Chandler Cobia; as well as several loved aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A viewing will be held from 12-2 p.m., Friday, July 25, 2025 at Fox Funeral Home, 2800 Commercial Way, Rock Springs.

Condolences for the family can be left at www.foxfh.com.