Jennifer Louise Mann (June 11, 1957 – January 3, 2025)

Jennifer Louise Mann born June 11, 1957, daughter of Larry Dean Mann and Elsie Louise Proffitt Mann, passed away on January 3, 2025.

Jennifer grew up in Rock Springs, Wyoming and graduated from Rock Springs High School with the class of 1975. She continued her education by earning an Associate of Science Degree in Nursing and then her Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing from the University of Utah. She began her nursing career at the Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs as an Operating Room Staff Nurse. She eventually found her true passion in caring for Veterans of the Armed Forces with the Veterans Affairs Medical Center. Jennifer dedicated over 30 years to providing mental health services to her patients. She worked tirelessly and selflessly to ensure that every one of her patients had the best care possible. After retiring in 2018, she moved to Pinedale, Wyoming where she continued to put her exemplary nursing skills to good use as a private home health nurse for individuals in Sublette County.

While Jennifer’s professional calling was nursing, she truly lived for her family and friends. She was the most compassionate, loving, loyal, and dedicated person. She had two children, Rachel and Dane, who were her pride and joy and who she loved more than anything. She was willing to help anyone – whether she had known them for 40 years or for just a short time. It didn’t matter if she had to drive a long distance, take a flight, or just lend an ear – she would always be there. Her selflessness was undeniable and contagious. She made everyone in her life feel special and unconditionally loved.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Jennifer loved the outdoors and the Wyoming countryside – Pinedale was the perfect place for her to retire. She also loved to travel. She loved her semi-annual trips to visit her family back east. She was always up for a trip – especially if it involved family or friends.

Jennifer is survived by her daughter, Rachel (Chris) Robison; brother, Larry (Kelly) Mann; brother, Robert (Janice) Mann; aunts, Betty and Caroline; uncle, George; and many, many beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins. Her entire family will miss her dearly.

Jennifer was proceeded in death by her father, Larry, her mother, Elsie, and her son, Dane.

The family will be holding a celebration of life at Santa Fe Southwest Grill in Rock Springs, WY on January 18 at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Jennifer’s name to: Soldiers’ Angels (soldiersangels.org), Folds of Honor (foldsofhonor.org), America’s Gold Star Families (americasgoldstarfamilies.org), or the Semper Fi Fund (semperfifund.org).

Condolences can be left for the family at www.foxfh.com.