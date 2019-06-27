Jennifer Sawyer Receives San Diego Trip from Dream Foundation

ROCK SPRINGS — Local resident Jennifer Sawyer will be enjoying an all-expenses paid trip to San Diego, CA courtesy of Dream Foundation and Genetech in the next month.

Dream Foundation is a non-profit organization that serves terminally-ill adults and their families by providing end-of-life dreams that offer inspiration, comfort and closure. Jennifer applied for the trip through the foundation after she was diagnosed with terminal cancer.

Jennifer is 34 years old from Rock Springs who has been diagnosed with breast cancer. Her dream is to enjoy a beach resort vacation with her three children as they have never been to the beach or seen the ocean before now.

She chose San Diego as her destination because she feels it will give her kids plenty of activities to do while also allowing them to enjoy the nice weather and water. Jennifer, her sister, and her three children will all be staying in a two-bedroom suite at the Homewood Suites by Hilton from June 30 to July 4. They also plan to visit SeaWorld for a day while they are there.

The family was greeted by members of Dream Foundation and Genentech at Old Chicago’s this week where Jennifer was presented a letter outlining the details of her trip.

Dreams can range from basic needs items, such as a lift chair or new computer, to a vacation, a bedside reunion or meeting a personal hero and everything in between—any request that provides joy and relief. Individuals must meet certain criteria to be considered a “Dreamer,” according to the company’s website.

Through this non-medical form of end-of-life compassionate care, Dreams provide inspiration, comfort and closure to Dreamers and their families, according to Brian MacDonald, Senior Clinical Oncology Specialist with Genentech out of Billing, MT.

Jennifer’s trip will include round-trip airfare, lodging and entertainment expenses while the family is in southern California.