Jerayah Davis Advances to NCAA Championships in Her Second Event

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA — Jerayah Davis’ stellar weekend continued on Friday, as she advanced to the NCAA National Championships in the 100 meter dash. This is the second time this weekend she punched a ticket to the national meet, as she earned a spot in the long jump yesterday.

“Jerayah continued her phenomenal senior season this evening with a great race in the 100 meters,” said head track & field coach Bryan Berryhill. “She has been focused all year on making the NCAA Championships, and for her to achieve that goal in multiple events is very impressive. We are extremely proud of her and look forward to seeing what she can accomplish in Austin.”

In the national quarterfinals of the 100 meter dash, Davis finished third in her heat with a time of 11.35 to earn the automatic qualifier to the national championships. Even if she didn’t finish top three in her heat, her time would have been fast enough to advance, as the cutoff was 11.40.

Davis joins teammate Ja’la Henderson as recent Cowgirls to compete at the national championships in multiple events, and Henderson advanced in both the long jump and triple jump last season.

Davis is the school record in both of the events in which she will compete at the national championships. Her career best marks of 11.18 in the 100 meter dash and 21 feet, 2.5 inches in the long jump were both set on the same day earlier this season.

The action continued for Wyoming in the steeplechase, and Kacey Doner placed 34th in the women’s race with a time of 10:24.64, while Harry Ewing finished 22nd in the men’s race with a time of 8:55.13.

The NCAA West Preliminary continues tomorrow, with the men’s and women’s triple jump, and the women’s 4×100 meter relay. Henderson will kick off Wyoming’s day in the triple jump at 4 p.m.

Fans can follow links on GoWyo.com for live stats and a live stream. Additionally, updates will be posted on Twitter @wyo_track.

NCAA West Preliminary – May 24, 2019

Cowboy Results

Steeplechase: 22. Harry Ewing, 8:55.13

Cowgirl Results

100 Meter Dash: 9. Jerayah Davis, 11.35*

Steeplechase: 34. Kacey Doner, 10:24.64

* – indicates advances to NCAA National Championships

SATURDAY

4 p.m. – Women’s Triple Jump (Ja’la Henderson)

7 p.m. – Women’s 4x100m Relay (Jerayah Davis, Ja’la Henderson, Shayla Howell, Jordan Edmonds)

7:30 p.m. – Men’s Triple Jump (William Nolan)