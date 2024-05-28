Jeremiah Allen Konop (July 30, 1986 – May 14, 2024)

Jeremiah Allen Konop, age 37 of Maysville, Oklahoma, and formerly of North Dakota, passed away Tuesday, May 14, 2024.

The fourth of five children, he was born July 30, 1986 in Red Wing, Minnesota. In his younger years, Jeremiah lived mostly in Minnesota, before attending high school in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

He began working in oil and gas, and this led to a long and fulfilling career. Jeremiah worked in a variety of areas from rig hand to crane operator, and was currently a Rig Move Coordinator for EOG Resources. By chance, on an impromptu trip to Kmart, he met a young lady named Melissa Nicole Schaffer, and they were the perfect couple. On June 17, 2020 he married his longtime companion and the love of his life in Dickinson, North Dakota.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

His work afforded him the opportunity to travel the country, and this eventually led him to Oklahoma. Away from work, Jeremiah was always the life of the party. You could count on him for a smile, and he could always make you laugh.

He was a family man first. He cherished Melissa and was the proud father of daughter Rylee and son Jaxon. He was a gym rat and enjoyed training and working out. He looked forward to family camping outings so he could take his boat, and more recently found a passion for scuba diving. He was a loving husband and father, son, brother, uncle and a true friend. He will be dearly missed!

Jeremiah is survived by: his wife Melissa, and his pride and joy, children Rylee and Jaxon of the home; his mother, Debora Bittle of Rock Springs, WY; Sisters, Jessica Fitchorn and husband Doug of Rock Springs, WY and Jennifer Robb and husband Jaron of Farson, WY; Brothers, Joel Konop and wife Jamie of Kenyan, MN and Joshua Bittle of Rock Springs, WY and a host of other family and friends.

Jeremiah’s family will plan a celebration of life to share hugs and memories in the future.

Condolences can be left on www.wilsonlittle.com.