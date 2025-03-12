Jeremiah ‘Jerry’ Dean Siler (Feb. 18, 1938 – March 9, 2025)

Jeremiah “Jerry” Dean Siler, a devoted husband, father, and esteemed member of the Green River community, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 9, 2025, at the age of 87. Born on Friday, February 18, 1938, in Green River, Jeremiah lived a remarkable life rooted in family, hard work, and service to his country.

Jerry attended schools in Manila, Utah, and graduated from Manila High School in 1956. Following his academic endeavors, he proudly served in the United States Air Force, an experience that contributed to his strong sense of duty and discipline.

He married Karen Jo Overy in 1962 in Evanston. From this union they had two children and later divorced.

Jerry married Mary Louise Kilcoin April 21, 1984 in Green River, who brought with her four children to the union.

After his military service, Jerry dedicated 40 years of his life as a skilled crane operator with the Operating Engineers Local 800 and Local 3. Previously he worked for Peter Kewitt and Tuscarora Tunnel number two in Pennsylvania in 1962. He drilled and blasted on the Green River Tunnels in 1963 and 1964. In 1991 Jerry and Mary worked together building the Denver International Airport. Jerry worked at many incredible jobs over the years. He was well-respected among his peers for his professionalism and unwavering work ethic, retiring in 2000 after an accomplished career.

Jerry’s life was marked by his love for his family, which was always his highest priority. He is survived by his beloved wife, Mary Siler, of Green River; one son, Scott Siler and wife Kathy of Green River; one daughter, Johnna Lynn Siler of Green River; two step-sons, Jeffery Clayton and significant other Tonya of Green River, Robert Clayton of Green River; two step-daughters, Marilyn Winkler of Casper, Roberta ‘Bobbi’ King and significant other Kel of Green River; one brother, Stanley ‘Joe’ Siler of Casper; three sisters, Lynn Sage of Rock Springs, Jeanie Purcell of Rock Springs, Jenny Brooks of Utah; 17 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren several cousins, nieces, and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Findley Fernerd and Genevieve Siler; three brothers, Hugh Siler, Clyde Siler, and Theron Siler, who died in infancy; one sister, Loreen Dow; one grandson, Cody Siler.

Apart from his professional life, Jeremiah was a loyal member of the Operating Engineers Local #800 and Local #3. He found immense joy in spending quality time with his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren, creating countless memories filled with laughter and love.

Cremation will take place; a Celebration of Life will be conducted at a later date.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com

Jeremiah Dean Siler’s enduring spirit and legacy of love will continue to inspire those who knew him. He will be deeply missed but fondly remembered as a pillar of strength, compassion, and dedication.