Jeremy Alan Lowseth (May 14, 1986 – April 12, 2025)

Jeremy Alan Lowseth, a beloved son, brother, uncle, and friend, passed away on Saturday, April 12, 2025 at the University of Utah Medical Center in Salt Lake City. He was a life long resident of Rock Springs.

He was born May 14, 1986 in Rock Springs; the son of Ernest T. Lowseth and Shirley R. Olson Lowseth. Jeremy lived a vibrant life filled with adventure, camaraderie, and love.

Jeremy attended schools in Rock Springs and was a 2004 graduate of Rock Springs High School. He embarked on a career as a truck driver and equipment operator, where he found much satisfaction working for R and D Sweeping. His affable nature and dedication to his work were exemplary and admired by his colleagues.

Jeremy had a zest for life, thriving in the great outdoors of Wyoming. He was an avid enthusiast of hunting, fishing, dirt biking, and snowmobiling; pursuits he embraced with passion and skill. Camping trips and woodworking projects were among his favorite pastimes, and he was a fervent participant in motocross and American Bicycle Association. Jeremy’s adventurous spirit and competitive nature brought energy and excitement to everything he undertook.

Jeremy generously shared his love for the outdoors with others through his active involvement with several organizations. He was a dedicated board member of The Rock Springs Motorcycle Club. He was an active member the Rockwell Professional Hillclimb Association and Billings Motorcycle Club His contributions to these communities were valued deeply.

Survivors include his parents, Ernest T. and Shirley R. Lowseth of Rock Springs; maternal grandmother, Betty M. Olson of Mesquite, Nevada; one sister, Stephanie Pollock, and her husband Kenny of Las Vegas, Nevada; one aunt, Lisa A. Lowseth of Fort Collins, Colorado; one niece, Kyra Schwartz and companion Ashton Baldwin of Williston, North Dakota; two nephews, Xzander Schwartz of Williston, North Dakota and Liam Pollock of Las Vegas, Nevada; several great aunts; great uncles, and his beloved four-legged furry companion, Eliza.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Ernest J. and Frances “Marge” Lowseth, his maternal grandfather, Irvin R. Olson, and his dear pet, Sheba.

Jeremy’s presence will be sorely missed by family, friends, and all whose lives he touched. His adventurous spirit, unwavering love, and zest for life will remain in our hearts forever.

Cremation has taken place; a Celebration of Life will be conducted from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. Saturday, June 7, 2025 at Sweetwater Events Complex, 3320 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs, Wyoming.

