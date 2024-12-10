Jeremy Dwayne Burton (June 25, 1977 – November 29, 2024)

Jeremy Dwayne Burton, 47, passed away Friday, November 29, 2024 at his home. He was a two-month resident of Oak Harbor, Washington, and former resident of Farson, Wyoming. He died following a courageous battle with cancer.

He was born June 25, 1977 in Rock Springs, Wyoming; the son of Gordon “Gordy” Don Burton and Patty Ann Seifert.

Jeremy attended schools in Farson-Eden and was a 1995 graduate of Farson-Eden High School. He received his Associates Degree in Auto, Diesel, and Refrigeration from Universal Technical Institute in Phoenix, Arizona.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

He worked for Master Well Testing for 20 years in oil field production.

Jeremy was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles #249 and B.P.O. Elks #1204 both in Anacortes, Washington.

Jeremy loved his long hair because of his native heritage, rock and roll, and his beer.

He enjoyed hunting and fishing, especially Dungeness crab up in Washington.

Survivors include his mother Patty Seifert Burton of Farson; two sons, Breydan Burton of Casper, Wyoming; Skyler Buckendorf of Casper, Wyoming; three brothers, Ken Burton and wife Tracey of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Kevin Clark of Montana; Duane Murphy of Colorado; two grandsons, Kryan Burton; Caleum Burton; one granddaughter, Kena Burton all of Casper, Wyoming four uncles, Thomas Seifert and wife; David Burton; Raymond Burton and wife; Donnie Burton and wife; two great aunts, Sheila Seifert; Bea Brown; one aunt, Lynn Lemons; one niece, Mary Burton; one nephew, Marcus Burton.

He was preceded in death by his father, Gordy Burton; paternal grandparents, Don Burton and Fern Hatch; maternal grandparents, Tom Seifert and Betsy Francois.

Cremation has taken place; a celebration of life will be conducted at a later date.Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.