Jeremy Robert Steinlicht (March 7, 1986 – April 17, 2025)

Jeremy Robert Steinlicht passed away on April 17, 2025, in Rock Springs, at the age of 39. Born on March 7, 1986, in Evanston, Jeremy brought warmth and kindness to all who knew him.

Jeremy had a deep love for the outdoors. He found joy in hunting and fishing alongside his father, Mike Steinlicht, and his older brother, Devin Steinlicht. These shared moments in nature were among his most cherished memories.

Known for his generous spirit, Jeremy consistently put the needs of others before his own. His thoughtful nature and kind heart left a lasting impression on everyone he encountered. His absence will be deeply felt by those whose lives he touched.

He is lovingly remembered by his father Mike and Allisa Steinlicht of Farson; his mother Toni Allen and Jimmy Selvera of Evanston; his brother Devin Steinlicht, along with Ana and Bailey of Rock Springs, Justin,Katelynn and Michael Steinlicht of Gillette, and Nicole Robinson partner Rock Springs.

A celebration of Jeremy’s life will be held at a later date to honor the remarkable person he was.

The family extends their heartfelt gratitude for the outpouring of thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. May Jeremy’s memory bring comfort to those who knew and loved him.

Condolences for the family can be left at www.foxfh.com.