Jerry Edward Leo Mason (July 5, 1982-February 16, 2024)

Jerry Edward Leo Mason, 41, passed away Friday, February 16, 2024 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. He was a lifelong resident of Rock Springs.

He was born July 5, 1982 in Rock Springs; the son of Nelson Edward Mason and Michele Marie Dubois.

Jerry attended schools in Rock Springs.

He was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Community.

Jerry loved spending time with his family and enjoyed care taking his grandparents. He enjoyed fishing; camping; reading; playing “World of Warcraft” and telling jokes.

Survivors include his mother, Michele Confer of Rock Springs, his maternal grandparents, Gratien and Doris Dubois of Rock Springs; one uncle, Mario Dubois; one cousin, Brandon Dubois; one niece, Sara Lacquement; two great-nieces, Eliza Poll and Oakleigh Lacquement.

He was preceded in death by his father, Richard Confer; and paternal grandparents, Thomas and Christine Confer.

Cremation has taken place. A private family service will be conducted.

