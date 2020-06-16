Jerry Goodwin (October 20, 1940 – June 13, 2020)

Jerry Goodwin, 79, passed away June 13, 2020 at his home in Farson, Wyoming with his wife by his side.

Jerry was born on October 20, 1940 in Cedarville, California, the son of Earl Dallas Goodwin and Dora Blanch Goodwin.

He attended school in Cedarville and attended Surprise Valley High School.

Jerry married Kathy Sawyer in Reno, Nevada on July 16, 1963.

He worked as a maintenance technician for the Wyoming Department of Transportation for 13 years and he was also a heavy equipment operator.

His enjoyed hunting, fishing, and visiting with friends and family.

Survivors include his wife Kathy Goodwin of Farson, WY; son Dal James Goodwin of Farson, WY; daughter Tamera Ann Nelson and husband Ken of Stanton, NE; brothers James Goodwin of Janesville, CA, Robert Goodwin of Eureka CA; five grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and brothers Oren and Don Goodwin.

Cremation will take place and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Condolences may be left at www.foxfh.com.