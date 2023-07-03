Jerry Lee Christensen (March 10, 1955 – June 24, 2023)

Jerry Lee Christensen passed away peacefully on June 24, 2023, at the age of 68.

He was born in Dragerton, Utah, to Alma Ferron and Dorothy Lake Christensen on March 10, 1955. Jerry married Sandra Dell Lambson in West Jordan, Utah, on August 9, 1980. The marriage was later solemnized in the Salt Lake Temple.

Jerry loved the outdoors, especially hunting, fishing, and camping. He was a jack-of-all-trades; he never found a piece of equipment he couldn’t fix or rebuild. He also loved hot rods, Community Days, and drawing masterpieces. He was talented in leather and beadwork, but above all, he loved his grandchildren. He is loved and will be missed greatly by his family and a community of friends.

Jerry is survived by his wife, Sandy Christensen; children, Maria, aka “Jerry Jr.” (Brandon) Hansen, Jeremiah, “only son” (Trinity) Christensen, Amanda, “favorite son” (Justin) Chadwick, Jennifer “favorite daughter” (Chris) Frost; siblings, Barbara Leek, Shirley (Glen) Brady, Sondra Bills, Don (Joyce) Christensen, Bernell (GeorgeAnn) Christensen, Darwin (Elna) Christensen, Joyce (Mike) Wekluk; mother-in-law Model Lambson, sister-in-law Elaine (Burt) Carson, brother-in-law Mel (Annette) Lambson, brother-in-law Scott Lambson; 26 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews, some holding a special bond with Jerry.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters, Betty and Louise Christensen; brothers-in-law, Alan Bills and Samuel Leek; father-in-law, Bud Lambson; twin grandsons, Jacob and Joshua Frost; Niece Vickie Humphrey and great nephew Mathew Humphrey.

The Utah celebration of life will take place Thursday, July 6, at Solder Summit (near the Chevron gas station) at 2 p.m. Bring your favorite dish for a potluck and a lawn chair. If you can’t make it, the family will be at Community Days in Sunnyside, Utah, on July 7-8.

The Wyoming celebration of life will take place Saturday, August 12, at Arrowhead Springs (Jerry’s favorite crawdad pond) at 2 p.m. Bring your own chairs.