Jerry Lynn Jones (June 7, 1961 – December 18, 2022)

Jerry Lynn Jones, 61, passed away Sunday, December 18, 2022 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County.

He was born on June 7, 1961 in Beach, North Dakota, the son of Robert T.E. Jones and Marlys Fulton Jones. At 14 months old, he became ill with meningitis that left him permanently disabled.

Jerry attended Grafton State School of ND from 1967-1979. He then moved to Williston, ND in 1979 before finally moving to Rock Springs, WY in 1997.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

He enjoyed spending time listening to Johnny Cash and John Denver, playing cards, and taking photos of cars and trucks.

Survivors include his mother Marlys Prince and stepfather Brent Prince; brother Terry Jones and wife Jennie of Rock Springs, WY; sisters Roberta Metz of Green River, WY, Donna Kummer and husband Joe of Watford City ND; stepsister Krystal Wright of Green River, WY; 6 nephews; 7 nieces; 2 great-nephews; 1 great-niece; many aunts and uncles; and lots of friends from NowCap.

He was preceded in death by his father Robert T.E. Jones, brother Paul A. Wright, and his paternal and maternal grandparents.

Everyone who had a chance to meet Jerry loved him, and he will be dearly missed.

Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 pm, Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Fox Funeral Home, 2800 Commercial Way, Rock Springs, WY. Friends may call one hour prior to services.

The family respectfully requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Jerry’s honor to NowCap Services, please contact them at 307-522-5097.

Condolences can be left for the family at www.foxfh.com.