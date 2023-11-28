Jerry M. Hamblin (August 26, 1954-November 23, 2023)

Jerry M. Hamblin, 69, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, November 23, 2023, at the University of Utah Medical Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

He was a resident of Manila, Utah for 13 years and former resident of Green River, and Murray, Utah. He died following a sudden illness.

He was born August 26, 1954, in Murray, Utah; the son of Franklin Hamblin and LaRue Mortensen.

Mr. Hamblin attended schools in Murray, Utah.

He married Cindy Sorensen November 8, 1980 in Rock Springs. She preceded him in death May 10, 2020.

Mr. Hamblin worked for Sunroc for 10 years and retired in 2022 as a Concrete Truck Driver. Prior to that Jerry owned and operated Set-up Mobile Homes for over 30 years.

He enjoyed spending time with family; fishing; hunting woodworking, and just about anything he could build with his hands.

Survivors include his daughter, Katie Ann Martin and fiancé Matthew Payne of Green River; one brother, Jay Hamblin and wife Lilly of Green River; one brother-in-law, Sjon Sorensen and wife Kira of Colorado; two-sisters-in-law, Chris Sulser and husband Shane of Rock Springs; Melissa Kimball and husband Monty of Rock Springs; five grandchildren, Zayden; Josellyne; Corbin; Xzylee and Lakaya; one great grandson Hudson, one aunt, Cheryl Zimmerman of Green River; several cousins; nieces, nephews and his very best friend Cathy Deshler.

He is preceded in death by his parents, wife of 42 years, Cindy Hamblin, and one daughter, Amber Hamblin on March 10, 2016.

Cremation will take place, there will be no services at his request.

