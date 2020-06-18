Jerry Paxton – R

Tell us a little about yourself.

I am a 5th generation Wyomingite. I have an agricultural background and was raised in the Bighorn Basin. I served in the U.S. Army as a military policeman and upon being discharge entered the University of Wyoming. I graduated from UW in 1971 with a degree in agriculture education. I taught agriculture education in Encampment for 27 years before becoming the K-12 principal. I retired in 2005 and ran for Carbon County Commissioner in 2006. I served in that capacity for 6 years before running for House District 47.

I have served four terms in the House of Representatives. The district covers a portion of Albany, Carbon and Sweetwater Counties.

I have two daughters who are both teachers, four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

I am a member of the Carbon County Farm Bureau, Grand Encampment Cowboy Gathering, the Encampment/Riverside Lion’s Club and the Encampment Beef Committee.

What do you see as the most important issues in your candidacy and how will you address them?

The most important challenge we have is to balance our state budget in light of diminishing revenue. We are also faced with the challenges presented by the Covid-19 pandemic.

We are in the process of recalibrating our K-12 education system in an effort to continue offering the best opportunities for our kids in the most cost effective manner.

In our next session we will be looking at more efficiencies in the operation of state government and exploring ways to diversify our revenue stream. We must also find ways to stabilize funding for our towns and counties.

How can voters contact you?

Voters can contact me through email:

jpaxton@union-tel.com; by mail P.O. Box 692, Encampment, Wy 82325; or by phone 307-327-5373 or my cell 307-710-5373