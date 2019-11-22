Jessica Gearino Harrison (August 27, 1982 – November 19, 2019)

Jessica Gearino Harrison, 37, of Boise Idaho, died Tuesday November 19, 2019 by her own hand.

Jessica was born August 27, 1982 in Rock Springs, Wyoming and grew up in the neighboring town of Green River. Jessica is survived by her mother Miriam (Mikki) Gearino, her stepfather Steve Simpson and maternal grandmother Virginia (Vivi) Sanders all of Green River, Wyoming, her sister Alicia D. Griffin, brother-in-law Jessie G. Griffin, nephews Rory G. Griffin and Nolan D. Griffin all of Thornton, Colorado, her former husband Dustin G. Harrison of Boise, Idaho, her former in-laws Dean and Julia Harrison of Payette, Idaho and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. She was preceded in death by her father Jeffrey D. Gearino of Green River, Wyoming, her paternal grandparents George D. and Grace E. Gearino of Clarkesville, Georgia, her paternal Grandfather Charles A. Sanders of Waxhaw, North Carolina and her nephew Ashton D. Griffin of Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Jessica graduated from Green River High School in 2000 where was a member of the National Honor Society. She went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in Political Science and a master’s degree in Public Admistration at Boise State University. She graduated with highest honors (Summa Cum Laude) and received the Distinguished Freshman Award. Jessica was a member of Phi Beta Kappa Society, Vice President and Alumna Advisor of Delta Beta Nu sorority, and Pi Alpha Alpha a national public administration honor society.

Jessica volunteered her time and expertise to many civic and nonprofit organizations. She was a member of Boise Metro Chamber/Education Workforce Committee from 2010 to present, B-Wise graduate and member of the Boise Young Professionals from 2012 to 2018, a member of the Idaho Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee from 2013 to 2016, and a board member of Go Lead Idaho from 2014 to present.

Jessica began her professional career working as a paralegal and office manager for S. T. Woychick, Chtd. Her employer, Steve Woychick, would remain a close friend and advisor for the remainder of her life. In 2010 Jessica went to work for the Idaho School Boards Association as their Director of Policy, Communications and Government Affairs. In November of 2017 Jessica became the Executive Director of the Association of Idaho Cities where she remained until shortly before her death.

Throughout her life Jessica was a strong advocate for women’s rights and the Democratic party. Her hobbies included golf, hiking, physical fitness, book club and Texas Hold ’em poker, just to name a few. She was a devoted Mom to English bulldog Huxley, who she loved with all of her heart.

A celebration of life will be held in Boise in her honor this Saturday, November 23 from 3 PM until 7 PM at the CW penthouse at C. W. Moore Plaza. Parking will be provided. A second celebration of life will be held in Green River, Wyoming on Friday, November 29 at the Fraternal Order of Eagles hall from 5 PM to 8 PM.

Donations may be made in Jessica’s name to NAMI of Treasure Valley, Idaho (www.tvanami.org) a mental health advocacy group or to NOW (the National Organization for Women).