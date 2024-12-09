Jessica Lynn Christensen-Groh (October 15, 1976 – November 24, 2024)

Jessica Lynn Christensen-Groh is survived by her father Shayne (Susan) Christensen; mother Vicki Koontz (Doug); her beloved children, who were everything to her, Payton Groh and Lily Groh; siblings Ryan Hughes (Kelly), Shanna (Cody) Harbaugh and Brett (Corissa) Christensen. She was loved by all her nieces and nephews: Cayden and Hailey Hughes, Dylan and Emily Harbaugh, Preston and Abbie Christensen; and of course her furbaby Wilfred.

We know her furbaby Buddy was there to greet her. Jessica was creative, mischievous in her jokes with her siblings, was a loyal friend, an outstanding cook, and loved traveling.

She had such a loving heart and we will miss her more than words can say.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The family will host a celebration of her life at a later date.